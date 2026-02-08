Virginia Tech expert explains Olympian Lindsey Vonn’s ACL injury, how she is still competing

BLACKSBURG, Va. – For many athletes, ACL-related injuries can put them out of a sport for long periods of time. Olympian Lindsey Vonn isn’t letting that happen - but how?

Vonn crashed while training for the 2026 Winter Olympics on Jan. 30 and ruptured her ACL. Robin Queen, a Virginia Tech professor of biomedical engineering, explained why exactly the ACL is so important, even in a sport like skiing.

“The ACL is particularly important for stabilization when someone is pivoting or twisting and when they are landing from a jump or out of the air.” Robin Queen, a Virginia Tech professor of biomedical engineering

Queen also stated that this is a rare occurrence to see an athlete back on their feet this quickly following such an injury. She emphasized that, when athletes do continue in a sport prior to their ACL being reconstructed, they will wear a knee brace. Many athletes also have better body awareness, which can help with stabilization.

“It is important to understand that there is a mental aspect to her being able to ski, and ski well. Often following an ACL rupture, there is a greater fear of movement and a fear of reinjury, so she will be managing the typical physical and mental demands of competing at an elite level while also potentially worrying about the stability of her knee and how it will feel while she is competing.” Robin Queen, a Virginia Tech professor of biomedical engineering

