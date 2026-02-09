One displaced following Roanoke County house fire

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke County Fire Department announced Monday that one resident was displaced following a house fire Monday morning.

According to officials, crews responded to the 3500 block of Randall Dr. in the Mount Pleasant area for reports of a residential structure fire. First responding units reported white smoke showing from the attic upon arrival and marked it a working fire at 9:06 a.m.

Recommended Videos

The fire was under control in about 10 minutes, and there is one resident who will be displaced, but there were no injuries reported.

The fire marshal is on scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.