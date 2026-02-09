Skip to main content
One injured after vehicle crash in Bedford County Sunday

BEDFORD, Va. – The Bedford Fire Department said that one person was injured following a vehicle crash in the county on Sunday.

According to BFD, units were alerted at 3:12 p.m. to the intersection of Moneta Road and Fox River Road for reports of a possible head-on collision between two vehicles.

Crews arrived on scene to find two vehicles with heavy damage and both lanes of Moneta Road blocked. Command tasked Rescue 1 with stabilization and extrication while Engine 1’s crew triaged patients. One patient was transported by Medic 14 with non-life-threatening injuries.

