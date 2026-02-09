Virginia Tech students react to Super Bowl LX, halftime show

BLACKSBURG, Va. – The Seattle Seahawks secured their second Lombardi Trophy with a commanding 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, though Virginia Tech students found the game itself somewhat underwhelming.

The Seahawks’ defense dominated throughout the contest, particularly in containing Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, who struggled behind his offensive line.

“Start to finish, it really seemed like it was one-sided. The Seahawks defense was dominating the whole time. It really seemed like Drake Maye’s offensive line didn’t like him,” said Deric Allen, a Virginia Tech senior.

Historic Halftime Show Draws Praise

While the game may have lacked competitive drama, Bad Bunny’s groundbreaking performance as the first Spanish-language Super Bowl halftime show entertainer resonated with viewers across cultural lines.

“Even though I wasn’t able to understand what he was saying, I think it was awesome,” Allen said. “I really enjoyed it and I think that we definitely need more similar halftime shows in the future.”

Freshman Lina Cahn-Lopez shared a personal connection to the performance, noting, “My Abuelita absolutely loved it.”

The show’s production value impressed Virginia Tech junior Brendan Nave. “I thought it was pretty well produced, especially set-wise. It stood out compared to past shows to me.”

Commercials and AI Take Center Stage

The traditional Super Bowl commercial spectacle took on a new dimension this year, with a notable focus on artificial intelligence-themed advertisements receiving mixed reactions from viewers.

Owen Yeatman, a Virginia Tech student, observed the heavy celebrity presence in this year’s ads. “They really leaned into celebrities... being able to point out, ‘Oh, I saw him in that show, I saw him in that movie,’ actually got me really engaged in the commercials.”

Looking Ahead to Next Season

As tradition dictates, fans are already speculating about next year’s championship contenders. While some students showed unwavering loyalty to their home teams, others offered more measured predictions.

“Hopefully the Steelers have a good rebuild. Might pull a Bengals, go to the Super Bowl with a new and improved team,” Allen suggested.

Nave, a dedicated Commanders fan, offered a different perspective: “I think one team that is probably looking like they should be good is the 49ers.”

Despite the game’s one-sided nature, students emphasized that the Super Bowl remains a cherished social event. “It’s always a fun time watching the Super Bowl, just being around with your friends and being able to watch it in general,” Yeatman reflected, despite his disappointment as a Patriots fan.