Botetourt faces possible $300M+ water costs for proposed Google data center

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Google’s planned data center campus in Botetourt County, Virginia, could consume up to 8 million gallons of water daily, raising concerns about resource management and infrastructure costs in this rural community.

Initially announced as a single facility, documents from a Western Virginia Water Authority meeting this weekend revealed plans for multiple data centers that would draw water from Carvin’s Cove Reservoir.

The project comes with significant financial implications for the county. According to water authority documents, Botetourt County will bear full responsibility for the first $100 million in water infrastructure costs. The county’s share then decreases incrementally, potentially reaching $300 million in total commitments.

“Making sure that we have that balance and there’s full public consideration as these data centers are locating to make sure that they don’t overuse water, they don’t overuse electricity, they’re not harmful to the community and they don’t impact that rural quality of life. Those are questions that have to be answered,” said Rep. Ben Cline (R-Va.).

While the Water Authority has discussed alternative cooling technologies with Google, no specific water conservation requirements were established. Mike McEvoy, the authority’s executive director, maintains the project is separate from long-term water supply needs.

“I’m just taking the advantage that money is available to bring this project forward. If you look at the supply documents that are readily available on our website, you’ll notice that we the valley needs a new water source by 2060.,” McEvoy said.

The authority’s drought management plan reveals a disparity in restrictions: while restaurants face specific limitations during water shortages, the data centers would only need to follow general conservation guidelines.

As environmental permits proceed, residents continue to voice concerns about water resource protection in this traditionally rural region.