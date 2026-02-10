Skip to main content
Hiker airlifted to hospital after falling down hill while hiking in Botetourt County

Hiker rescue (courtesy of Botetourt Fire and EMS) (BOCOFD2026)

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS announced Tuesday that a hiker was hospitalized after sliding down an icy embankment while hiking in the woods.

According to officials, rescue teams were dispatched at 12:49 p.m. to assist the individual who had slid approximately 300 feet down an embankment on a sheet of ice that had formed due to the remnants of snow, making access extremely challenging.

Crews hiked through a creek and rugged terrain and were able to safely reach the hiker, who was transported via UTV to a landing zone where they were air transported to a hospital.

Officials released the following safety reminder:

If you plan to hike, especially during winter conditions with snow and ice, please take extra precautions:

-Wear proper footwear with good traction

-Stay on marked trails

-Let someone know your plans

-Carry a charged phone and emergency supplies

