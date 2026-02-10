Hiker airlifted to hospital after falling down hill while hiking in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – The Botetourt County Department of Fire and EMS announced Tuesday that a hiker was hospitalized after sliding down an icy embankment while hiking in the woods.
According to officials, rescue teams were dispatched at 12:49 p.m. to assist the individual who had slid approximately 300 feet down an embankment on a sheet of ice that had formed due to the remnants of snow, making access extremely challenging.
Crews hiked through a creek and rugged terrain and were able to safely reach the hiker, who was transported via UTV to a landing zone where they were air transported to a hospital.
Officials released the following safety reminder:
If you plan to hike, especially during winter conditions with snow and ice, please take extra precautions:
-Wear proper footwear with good traction
-Stay on marked trails
-Let someone know your plans
-Carry a charged phone and emergency supplies