Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office warning the public of increased scam calls

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of telephone scams that are occurring in the area.

According to the office, the fraudulent calls claim to be from the Sheriff’s Office. These fraudulent calls include an individual who claims to be “Officer Michael Blaine” and falsely claims that the recipient has missed jury duty. The caller instructs the person to stay on the line while driving to the Sheriff’s Office to provide personal information. In some instances, the caller pressures the victims to send money or purchase gift cards to avoid arrest.

Officials want the public to know these calls are not legitimate, and they do not call individuals about jury duty, warrants, or fines by telephone, nor do they ever request payment.

What you should do: