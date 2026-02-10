Radford Police Department makes arrest in stabbing and robbery case

RADFORD, Va. – The Radford Police Department announced Tuesday that it had made an arrest in a robbery and stabbing incident that occurred earlier this month.

According to officials, on Feb. 1, officers with the department responded to the 200 block of Second Street at 8:45 p.m. to reports of a physical altercation.

Recommended Videos

Upon arrival, officers located a man who was suffering from multiple stab wounds. The suspect had fled the scene prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

As a result of an investigation, RPD arrested Corey Carter, a 56-year-old man from Pulaski, who has been charged with the following:

Code of Virginia § 18.2-51.2 – Aggravated Malicious Wounding

Code of Virginia § 18.2-58 – Robbery

Carter is being held without bond at the New River Valley Regional Jail.