Stevie Wonder: Child prodigy, music legend

A man whose influence knows no bounds, Stevie Wonder is still making waves today.

Born in Michigan as Stevland Hardaway Morris, those around him knew that music would be a big part of his life from a young age. At 11, he signed to Motown’s Tamla - the same label that housed Smokey Robinson and Marvin Gaye. It was with Motown that he received the name Stevie Wonder from the label’s founder, Berry Gordy.

Stevie’s career, while it started in the 1960’s, hasn’t stopped. Some of his most notable works, like Songs in the Key of Life, were released in the 70’s. The 80’s then saw Wonder collaborate with Paul McCartney and Michael Jackson.

In the 90’s, Wonder worked with singer Whitney Houston, and later recorded music for director Spike Lee.

In the 2000’s, Wonder released A Time to Love, his first album in 10 years. In the 2010’s, he recorded more collaborations with artists such as Travis Scott, Mariah Carey, and Mark Ronson.

Wonder is widely respected by musicians from many different genres, and even earned a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2014.