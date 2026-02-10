Verona man indicted on multiple drug charges after investigation in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE CO., Va. – The Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that a man was indicted on multiple drug charges following an investigation into an incident that occurred last November.

According to officials, on Nov. 4, 2025, members of the James River Regional Drug Task Force, along with deputies from Rockbridge County, attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the county as part of an investigation.

The suspect, 44-year-old Timothy Brown, failed to stop and fled, resulting in a pursuit that ended near the Interstate 81 off-ramp in the Timber Ridge area where he was taken into custody. During the arrest, approximately one ounce of methamphetamine was located and seized from the vehicle.

Brown was initially charged with felony eluding, driving without a valid license and possession withintent to distribute methamphetamine (third or subsequent offense).

Officials said as a result of the investigation, Brown was indicted by a Rockbridge County Grand Jury on three counts of Distribution of methamphetamine (third or subsequent offense) and one count of Distribution of over 20 grams of methamphetamine (third or subsequent offense). Brown is currently being held in the Rockbridge Regional Jail without bond.