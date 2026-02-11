Behind the Scenes: Inside the Buddhist Monks’ 15-week Walk for Peace as it reached Virginia

Amid a highly polarized political and societal climate in the United States, a group of Buddhist monks embarked on a 15-week trek from Texas to promote peace and unity.

On Tuesday, the monks arrived in the heart of Washington, D.C., dressed in saffron and maroon robes, 103 days after starting their walk in Fort Worth, Texas. The journey was not without challenges. In November, just outside Houston, two monks were injured when their escort vehicle was hit by a truck while they walked along the side of a highway. The trek also faced a severe winter storm that swept across the country, impacting millions.

Despite these obstacles, the monks completed their journey and were warmly greeted by thousands of supporters who came out to catch a glimpse of them and join their movement.

10 News photojournalists traveled with the monks over the weekend to capture their message of peace. For a behind-the-scenes look, watch the video attached to this article.