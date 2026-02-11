Caesars Virginia to host World Series of Poker Circuit this September

Feelin’ lucky? Caesars Virginia is set to host its first-ever World Series of Poker Circuit stop for anyone with an ace up their sleeve.

DANVILLE, Va. – Feelin’ lucky? Caesars Virginia is set to host its first-ever World Series of Poker Circuit stop for anyone with an ace up their sleeve.

The tournament will kick off in Danville on Thursday, Sept. 3, and run through Sept. 14, with a $1.5 million guaranteed prize pool.

“We are thrilled to welcome the World Series of Poker Circuit to Caesars Virginia and the unrivaled excitement and talent it brings,” said Chris Albrecht, senior vice president and general manager, Caesars Virginia. “Hosting this iconic event strengthens our position as a top destination for esteemed players and poker fans alike.”

The 2026 WSOP Circuit schedule through May can be found here. All gold ring event winners over the course of the 2026 WSOP Circuit season receive an exclusive $5,000 WSOP package.