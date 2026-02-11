Skip to main content
Clear icon
50º
Join Insider
Trending
What has Southwest Virginia’s recent cold spell meant for insects like spotted lanternflies?
Virginia tax bill that would add costs to dry cleaning, dog grooming, eliminates grocery tax delayed until 2027
Healthcare worker disputes with HOA over snow removal and parking access
Botetourt faces possible $300M+ water costs for proposed Google data center
The Current

Local News

Caesars Virginia to host World Series of Poker Circuit this September

The tournament starts on Sept. 3 and runs through the 14th

Feelin’ lucky? Caesars Virginia is set to host its first-ever World Series of Poker Circuit stop for anyone with an ace up their sleeve. (WSLS)

DANVILLE, Va. – Feelin’ lucky? Caesars Virginia is set to host its first-ever World Series of Poker Circuit stop for anyone with an ace up their sleeve.

The tournament will kick off in Danville on Thursday, Sept. 3, and run through Sept. 14, with a $1.5 million guaranteed prize pool.

Recommended Videos

“We are thrilled to welcome the World Series of Poker Circuit to Caesars Virginia and the unrivaled excitement and talent it brings,” said Chris Albrecht, senior vice president and general manager, Caesars Virginia. “Hosting this iconic event strengthens our position as a top destination for esteemed players and poker fans alike.”

The 2026 WSOP Circuit schedule through May can be found here. All gold ring event winners over the course of the 2026 WSOP Circuit season receive an exclusive $5,000 WSOP package.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos