Lynchburg City leaders are taking look at streetlight issues across neighborhoods

LYNCHBURG, Va. – During the latest Physical Development Committee meeting, council members were briefed by Appalachian Power and city staff on several infrastructure concerns, including the city’s streetlight outage reporting process.

Officials walked committee members through how residents currently report broken or dark streetlights, what the typical response times look like, and where improvements could be made. The goal, leaders said, is to make the system easier to use and speed up repairs, especially in areas where lighting is critical for safety.

Residents say streetlights play a key role in keeping neighborhoods accessible and secure.

“I think accessibility and safety is the biggest priority,” said Lynchburg resident Olivia Murray. “Everywhere needs it, especially with the level of occupancy of our sidewalks and roads. It’s important.”

City leaders said they plan to use the information from the briefing to evaluate next steps and consider possible changes to the reporting system moving forward.

