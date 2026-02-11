Skip to main content
Local News

Name a bug after your ex this Valentine’s Day with the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center

Donations will go toward funding the center’s mission to save Virginia’s injured and orphaned native wildlife

If you’re looking to bug someone this Valentine’s Day, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke has something that just might do the trick. (Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke)

If you’re looking to bug someone this Valentine’s Day, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke has something that just might do the trick.

For a $5 donation to the wildlife hospital, the center will name a feeder insect after your ex or anyone else of your choice.

The donations will go toward funding the center’s mission to save Virginia’s injured and orphaned native wildlife. Feeders include Dubia Roaches, mealworms, wax worms, earthworms, and any other creepy-crawlies on hand.

They will record their ambassadors chowing down on the creepy critters for a light-hearted video for everyone to enjoy on Valentine’s Day.

You can name your bug using this link: https://buy.stripe.com/4gM6oI1hJely3lo9O05J602

