Pulaski County woman fights to save family home after Hurricane Helene damage

PULASKI CO, Va. – A local homeowner faces an impossible choice between demolishing her cherished family home or attempting a potentially unfeasible elevation project after Hurricane Helene’s devastating floods triggered strict FEMA compliance requirements.

Victoria Smith’s family home, affectionately known as “Granny’s House,” sustained severe damage during Hurricane Helene. Built in 1960, before Pulaski County joined FEMA’s National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP), the property now finds itself at the center of a complex regulatory dispute.

“I knew I wanted to live here forever one day. I wanted to retire here, it just is so special to me,” Smith said, reflecting on her deep connection to the property.

Damage Assessment Dispute

The dispute centers around the timing of damage assessments and FEMA’s “50% rule.” According to County Engineer Jared Linkous, if a structure sustains damage exceeding 50% of its value, it must be brought up to current regulations.

“Fifty percent threshold really is important with the FEMA regulations,” Linkous explained. “If you have more than fifty percent damage to the structure, that doesn’t include the value of the land that the structure may be on. But if you have more than fifty percent damage, you’re required to bring that up to any current regulation.”

Insurance Instructions Lead to Complications

Smith’s situation became more complicated after following her flood insurance company’s instructions. “When I called my flood insurance company, the first thing they told me was get rid, tear everything out, take everything out that you possibly can to prevent the mold,” Smith recounted.

Initially, the damage would have fallen just under the 50% threshold of the structure’s $113,000 valuation. However, after removing walls and flooring at her insurance company’s direction, the damage estimate exceeded 75%, triggering mandatory compliance with current building codes.

County’s Response and Technology

Pulaski County officials assessed approximately 200 homes after Hurricane Helene. And were aided by using LIDAR mapping technology. “Pulaski County had made an investment in that previously before the event,” Linkous said. “We were able to use that to estimate elevations, estimate the depths, and do all of that from our offices.”

Limited Options

Smith now faces two options: elevate the house or demolish it. However, she reports that four licensed professional foundation contractors have deemed elevation impossible.

The stakes are high not just for Smith but for the entire community. If properties like Granny’s House don’t meet FEMA regulations, Pulaski County’s NFIP membership could be at risk, potentially leading to higher insurance costs for all residents.

Personal Impact

For Smith, the prospect of demolition is devastating. “If I demolish the home and rebuild, which I do not want to do, it’s not the same,” she said. “This is the only thing that I have left of my family. All of my belongings, all my family sentiments from years and years are gone, because of the flood.”

Despite these challenges, Smith remains determined to fight for Granny’s House, hoping to preserve it for future generations to enjoy the same views her grandmother once did.