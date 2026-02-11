Texas Tavern mourning the loss of longtime employee

ROANOKE, Va. – Texas Tavern in Roanoke announced Tuesday that it was mourning the loss of one of their own, longtime employee Joe Russell.
Russell was a Navy Veteran who had worked at the Texas Tavern since 1985. The Texas Tavern released the following statement Tuesday evening:
Recommended Videos
It is with heavy hearts that we share the passing of our longtime Texas Tavern employee, Joe Russell.
Joe was truly one of a kind—quick with a witty remark, steady behind the counter, and always looking out for our customers, especially the littlest ones. Joe started working at the Tavern in 1985.
Beyond the Tavern, Joe was a devoted husband, father and grandfather, a veteran of the US Navy, and a gentle soul who will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him.
We are grateful for the many years Joe gave to Texas Tavern and for the countless memories he helped create. Please keep his family, friends, and coworkers in your thoughts during this difficult time.Texas Tavern