The James M. Cox Foundation donates $500k to Carilion Clinic

ROANOKE, Va. – A major contribution to help build the Carilion Taubman Cancer Center in Roanoke came in the form of a donation from the James M. Cox Foundation on Wednesday.

The foundation donated half a million dollars to help expand access to advanced cancer care for thousands of local patients. The donation was made with the hopes of creating a more convenient system of care for families receiving specialized treatment. The facility will also include a dedicated pediatric oncology unit, reducing the need for families to travel long distances for care.

“Having Cox come through with this gift just adds that extra feeling that we are a community. Cox is part of a communication network throughout this whole region. We’re part of a health care system through the whole region, so the symbolism is perfect.”

The new 250,000 square foot facility is expected to open in 2028.