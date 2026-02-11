Western Virginia Public Education Consortium Job Fair rescheduled after weather delays

SALEM, Va. – The Western Virginia Public Education Consortium (WVPEC) has rescheduled its annual job fair to February 14 at the Salem Civic Center after multiple weather-related postponements.

The event, representing 21 public school districts, has seen significant growth in participation, with nearly 100 registered candidates this year — double the attendance from two years ago.

“We want as many people to be available to be there,” said Rob Graham, Superintendent of Pulaski County Public Schools. “We have close to a hundred registered candidates and we want the candidates to be there and we want the school divisions to be there because there are a lot of openings that we have.”

Growing Interest Signals Positive Trend

The substantial increase in registration numbers from 50 attendees two years ago may indicate an improving situation for teacher recruitment in the region.

“That was probably at the prime time where we were critically short with teacher candidates,” Graham said. “To see it rise last year and then again this year makes me feel like that hopefully the critical teacher shortages maybe gone past.”

Future Funding Initiatives

WVPEC is currently working with state legislators to secure stable funding for its operations. “We’ve had our delegates help us try to submit a bill that will provide us some annual funding,” Graham explained. “We’re looking forward to seeing if that may make it pass in the general assembly too.”

The job fair will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, February 14, at the Salem Civic Center. Interested candidates must register by February 13.

WVPEC serves as a collaborative effort among school districts to enhance educational opportunities throughout Western Virginia.