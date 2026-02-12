Congressman Morgan Griffith attends White House ‘Champion of Coal’ event

A local lawmaker received a top honor this week. U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th District, was invited to the White House for the “Champion of Coal” event.

The ceremony, held Feb. 11, was hosted by President Donald Trump to honor champions of clean coal, bringing together politicians, coal industry advocates and miners.

During the event, Trump was presented with a commemorative coal miner statue and named the “Undisputed Champion of Coal” by industry representatives and the Washington Coal Club. This recognition came after Trump signed an executive order directing the Pentagon to buy electricity from coal-fired power plants.

Griffith attended the event to show support for American coal and coal miners, especially in Virginia. He said coal communities provide an excellent energy source and stressed the importance of policies that protect the industry.

Coal communities, like those in Virginia's Ninth District, have abundant American energy resources in their backyards. We can meet domestic electricity and industrial energy demands with American energy, all while implementing emission reduction technologies. It is essential that federal policies support and protect coal communities, not ignore or diminish them! As long as I am in Congress, I will continue advocating for American coal. Coal can be used to generate electricity in order to keep our factories, hospitals and schools open. It can also be used as a means to support American steelmaking. Further, as we continue to develop the best pollution control measures in the world, we can export those pollution control technologies overseas to countries that will use coal no matter what happens in the United States. Thus, we help deliver reliable, affordable energy solutions for American families and the world. U.S. Congressman Morgan Griffith

The 9th District covers 23 counties and five independent cities, mostly in Southwest Virginia. Localities in the district include:

Bedford County

Bland County

Carroll County

Craig County

Floyd County

Franklin County

Giles County

Grayson County

Henry County

Montgomery County

Patrick County

Pulaski County

Roanoke County (Partial)

Wythe County

Galax

Martinsville

Radford

Opponents of coal include environmental groups, policymakers and local communities, who say coal poses severe environmental and health impacts, including toxic ash, sulfur dioxide and greenhouse gases.