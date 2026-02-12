Covington Police Department on scene of shooting Wednesday night

COVINGTON, Va. – The Covington Police Department announced Wednesday night that officials were on the scene of a shooting.

According to the department, officials responded to a call about a shooting on the 200 block of E. Holly Street at 6:54 p.m. Wednesday evening.

As of now, the Covington Police Department and Alleghany Sheriff’s Office are on scene. Preliminary investigation has determined that this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety.

Officials have not released any information on the circumstances and details of the shooting at this time.

The department is seeking the public’s help for further information on this incident, please contact the Covington Divison of Police at 540-965-6333 or via email at policeinfo@covingron.va.us

This is a developing story and 10 News will continue to update with information as it becomes available.