Lynchburg tenants face housing challenges amid HUD assistance concerns

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg is facing a critical housing situation that has some tenants worried about losing their homes. Many residents who receive assistance from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) feel they are being pushed out of their apartments.

Consuela Mosley, a resident of The Meadows apartment complex in Lynchburg, shared her concerns. “As of right now, there is no place for low-income tenants. The lowest place as of right now, one bedroom is 645 dollars,” she said.

Mosley says management at The Meadows notified her that they are working to relocate her. She believes this move is connected to her HUD assistance.

The housing challenge extends beyond just one complex. When asked downtown about affordable housing needs, Lynchburg resident Nat Marshall said, “We have a great need for low-cost housing, all across the state but certainly in Lynchburg as well. That’s one of the things we have to deal with. There are going to be folks who have a need and can’t pay.”

The shortage of affordable housing in Lynchburg is creating real challenges for low-income tenants, especially those relying on HUD assistance. The community continues to seek solutions to ensure everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home.