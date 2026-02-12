One resident displaced following Lynchburg house fire Wednesday evening

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Fire Department announced Wednesday evening that crews were still wrapping up on the scene of a structure fire in the city.

According to officials the, the department responded to reports of a structure fire in the 2400 block of Campbell Avenue at 6:45 p.m. Crews arrived on scene to find a fire coming from a two-story house. The sole occupant had already gotten out by the time crews arrived.

Heavy hoarding conditions made the attack difficult, and it took crews about half an hour to bring everything under control. An LFD restoration officer and the American Red Cross are working with the resident to find temporary housing. No injuries were reported and the cause is still under investigation.