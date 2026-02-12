Roanoke drivers express mixed feelings about new automated parking system and data privacy

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s new parking system with Metropolis lets drivers simply drive in, park, and drive out without stopping at gates or scanning tickets. The technology recognizes vehicles automatically, streamlining the parking process.

Bryan Soukup, a downtown employee, said, “Well, working downtown, park downtown every day so I kind of like the changes they’ve made.”

Lisa Johnson, another downtown worker, agreed, saying, “Love it, it’s so much easier, it saves a lot more time.”

Soukup added, “You just drive in, there’s no cards, no gates, it’s kind of easy.”

However, not everyone is convinced by the new system. Some users find the app confusing and worry about how their personal information is handled.

Johnson noted, “I think the biggest obstacle is downloading the app and once the app is downloaded you just go through, find your parking space, get out.”

Online feedback on our Facebook account showed clear concerns about privacy and the use of artificial intelligence in the system.

To address these concerns, Brian Mann, Roanoke’s executive enterprise administrator overseeing Park Roanoke, explained the city’s data policies.

“Metropolis is SOC 2 type 1 compliant, that’s the most stringent compliancy of anywhere in the country when it comes to data,” Mann said. “Number two, you can opt out of your data and there’s an opt-out button when you sign up for Metropolis. And third, we are seeking to amend the current contract with Metropolis just to make it even tighter for Metropolis to use anybody’s data or do any type of data analytics.”

Mann also highlighted an alternative for those who prefer not to use the app or share data.

“We also have what’s called T2 machines at every garage, which is your cashless, cardless, phoneless, and data-less option. So if you don’t want to have anything to do with data, then you can use the T2 machines,” he said.

However, the availability and functionality of these machines remain unclear. Attempts to locate and use T2 machines at two garages were unsuccessful, with machines either missing or not working.

Repeated calls and emails to Park Roanoke for clarification have gone unanswered. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

Mann also encouraged users struggling with the transition or payment issues to reach out for assistance.

“Just reach out to the office and we will be more than glad to help. We can send someone down there and show you how to operate the system again if you need that as well. But anything we can do to make it smooth, we want to do that,” he said.

If you’re having trouble paying with PARK Roanoke:

Head to parkroanoke.com and click their “How to Park” tab.

If you’re concerned about privacy:

You can click to ‘opt out of data’ when signing up for metropolis.

The city is amending the metropolis contract for tighter restrictions.

If you’re overcharged or have more questions: