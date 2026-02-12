Roanoke Valley SPCA highlights Pets for Patriots Partnership to serve veterans and homeless pets

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA is shining a spotlight on a special program the organization has quietly offered for years, according to the organization.

The organization’s partnership with Pets for Patriots is dedicated to helping people save pets and pets save people by connecting veterans and spouses of fallen service members with shelter pets in need.

“The Roanoke Valley SPCA is the only local shelter participating in this program. This is a partnership we’re incredibly proud of, and one we want more people to know about,” said Denise Hayes, Chief Executive Officer of the Roanoke Valley SPCA. “It allows us to better serve both pets who need homes and the heroes and hero families in our community.”

Pets for Patriots focuses on placing dogs and cats most at risk for chronic homelessness into loving military homes, while nurturing the powerful bond between people and their companion animals.

“Our mission is all about unleashing hope for our nation’s heroes and hero families,” says Beth Zimmerman, founder and executive director of Pets for Patriots. “At the same time, we’re saving the most overlooked shelter animals, giving them…a second chance at life—and making room in shelters for other animals to be saved. Everybody wins."

Through this program, the Roanoke Valley SPCA offers veterans and spouses of fallen service members 50% off adoption fees for cats and two training services for dogs adopted from the shelter. The organization also said Pets for Patriots offers discounts for pet care, supplies, food and insurance.

Eligible veterans and spouses of fallen service members interested in adopting through the Pets for Patriots program can learn more by contacting the Roanoke Valley SPCA at 540-339-9247 or visiting here.