Virginia Baptist Hospital holds Open House Thursday

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra Virginia Baptist Hospital in Lynchburg is planning major facility upgrades to modernize its campus while honoring its long-standing legacy.

The hospital showcased its modernization plans at an open house event on Thursday, held at Oakwood Country Club, inviting community members to learn about and provide input on the project.

Centra is working to balance the hospital’s 101-year history with the demands of modern healthcare. The current campus is too small and outdated to support today’s medical services, prompting the need for significant improvements.

Suzanne M. Schulz, practice leader for Progressive Companies, emphasized the scale and complexity of the project. “It has never not been a hospital for 101 years. This change is going to take a lot of creativity. It’s a very big site, very big building, 537,000 square feet,” she said.

The hospital’s goal is to develop a plan informed by building data, market studies, and public feedback. This approach aims to ensure the future of the site respects both its historic past and the neighborhood it serves.