Wanted man arrested following vehicle pursuit in Henry County Wednesday

HENRY CO., Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had arrested a wanted man following a vehicle pursuit Wednesday.

According to officials, at 11:30 p.m. Wednesday night, the HCSO Patrol Division attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a Nissan Altima for reckless driving after watching the vehicle traveling 81 mph in a 60 mph zone near the intersection of A.L. Philpott Highway and Stoney Mountain Road.

Recommended Videos

The driver refused to stop and accelerated at a high rate of speed. The deputy then initiated a vehicle pursuit that lasted approximately seven tenths of a mile, with speeds exceeding 100 miles an hour. The vehicle subsequently lost control and crashed into a wooded area directly in front of the Refuge Center for Deliverance, located in the 700 block of Stoney Mountain Road in Axton.

The driver then fled the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended. The man was then identified as 35-year-old Germaine Woods, who was later found to have four outstanding warrants from two separate jurisdictions in the state.

Woods sustained minor injuries and was transported to SOVAH Martinsville for further evaluation.

VSP investigated the crash, and during an inventory search of the vehicle, deputies found two guns that Woods was illegally possessing.

Following his release from the hospital, he was transported to the Henry County Jail where he is currently being held without bond.

Woods has been charged with the following in Henry County:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-308.2 - Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 46.2-817 - Felony eluding police

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 46.2-301 - Driving while license suspended or revoked.

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-108.1 Receive stolen firearm.

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 46.2-852 Reckless driving

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 18.2-266 Driving while intoxicated

Martinsville City Charge:

Violation of Virginia Code Section: 19.2-128 - Felony failure to appear

Franklin County Charges: