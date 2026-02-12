WATCH: Grant provides Giles County Sheriff’s Office with new equipment

GILES CO., Va – The Giles County Sheriff’s Office received a $10,000 donation from Mountain Lake Lodge and the Mary Moody Northen Endowment to fund new equipment.

The donation will be used to buy eight BolaWrap devices, which offer a non-lethal way to subdue someone. They are especially helpful when a person appears to be experiencing a mental health crisis, as they can stop someone from hurting themselves, officers or anyone nearby without using higher levels of force.

“It shoots out and has a rope, a tiny rope, and it will go around the person and it will hook into the clothing and wrap it up where he cannot move his arms or his legs, and then you can take control of him and get him handcuffed,” Giles County Sheriff Morgan Millirons said.

Mountain Lake Lodge and the Mary Moody Northen Endowment have previously provided donations to Giles County for outdoor recreation, among other things. This is the first time they have worked with the sheriff’s office, and they hope it will continue to be a fruitful relationship.