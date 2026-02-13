18-year-old arrested after threats to rob Grayson County High School

GRAYSON COUNTY, Va. – An 18-year-old was arrested after calls were made to Grayson County High School that threatened to “rob the school,” Grayson County Sheriff’s Office said.

GCSO said the school received the call around noon on Wednesday. After the threat was made, the school was placed on lockdown, and law enforcement was notified. Grayson County deputies and members of the Independence Police Department were stationed in and around the school for safety.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said they contacted the FBI and U.S. Marshals to assist with identifying the caller. Following an investigation, two people were located, as was the phone that was likely used in the making of the threat. Two boys, one 18-year-old and one 17-year-old, were interviewed. The 18-year-old was arrested and charged for making threats to the school.

The suspect is now being held in the New River Regional Jail without bond. Names will not be released at this time due to other possible investigations in other jurisdictions.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.