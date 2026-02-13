Amherst County agencies searching for missing man

MADISON HEIGHTS, Va. – Amherst County Fire/EMS and Amherst County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing person, they said on Friday.

ACF/EMS said multiple crews, with assistance from Amherst Fire Department and Monelison Fire Department, are searching for 59-year-old Jeff Stiles along the James River in the Madison Heights area. Stilwas as last seen on Tuesday evening and has not been contacted since.

Authorities said Stiles is around 5′10″, weighs around 160 lbs, and has brown/gray hair. He is known to have a beard, but has recently shaved it. He was last seen wearing cargo shorts and a sweatshirt.

EMS said Stiles has a medical history that requires medication. Because of this and the cold weather, they are deploying “every available asset” in attempts to find him.

Authorities said there is no need for assistance from the public, but if you have seen someone matching Stiles’s description, please contact the Emergency Communications Center at 434-946-9300.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.