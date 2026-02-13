Black History Month | Noel C. Taylor paved the way for future generations as Roanoke’s first Black mayor

This Black History Month, we celebrate Noel C. Taylor, Roanoke's first Black mayor and a pioneering force for change.

ROANOKE, Va. – Noel C. Taylor was a force to be reckoned with, paving the way for future generations with a willingness to break the glass ceiling and lead a life of service. His influence on the Star City and beyond transcends time. He was not only the city’s first Black mayor but also its first African American city council member, serving from 1970 to 1975.

Taylor’s mayoral term spanned nearly 20 years, from 1976 to 1992, the longest in Roanoke’s history. During his time as mayor, he revitalized the downtown city market area and opened the Valley View Mall in 1985.

Born on July 15, 1924, Taylor was raised in Moneta by his parents, who were farmers. From 1943 to 1945, he served in the then racially segregated U.S. Army during World War II.

Taylor led a life filled with ambition and drive, qualities that fueled his success. After his military service, he earned a Bachelor of Science degree with honors from Bluefield State College.

Education was paramount to Taylor, who earned multiple prestigious degrees. In 1955, he received a second bachelor’s degree from Virginia Seminary and College, followed by a Doctor of Divinity degree from the same institution four years later. In 1963, he earned a Master of Arts in religious education from New York University.

In addition to serving his community, Taylor was passionate about shaping young minds. He worked as a teacher in the Bedford County Public School District and served as an elementary school principal.

Taylor’s Christian faith was central to his life, guiding how he treated others and inspiring his commitment to love his neighbor more than himself. In 1954, he became pastor of the First Baptist Church in Clifton Forge. From 1958 to 1961, he pastored the First Baptist Church in Norfolk. In 1961, he became pastor of High Street Baptist Church in Roanoke, where he served until his death in 1998.

A trailblazer during the segregation era, Taylor was a passionate civic leader. He was active in the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, the Roanoke Ministers Conference, the National League of Cities, the National Conference of Black Mayors, the United States Conference of Mayors, the Baptist Ministers Conference for Roanoke, and the Lott Carey Baptist Foreign Missions Convention.

He also served as moderator of the Valley Baptist Association, president of the Virginia Baptist Association, and president of the Virginia Baptist State Convention. Additionally, he was a member of the Kiwanis Club and a 33rd-degree Mason.

Taylor played a key role in desegregating Roanoke, working to integrate the city’s transit service, lunch counters, and public schools.

He passed away in Roanoke on Oct. 29, 1998, at age 74. His legacy lives on through the Noel C. Taylor Municipal Building and the Noel C. Taylor Learning Academy, both named in his honor.