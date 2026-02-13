Centenarian veterans honored in Roanoke with group birthday celebration

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia Department of Veterans Services hosted a very special celebration in Roanoke on Friday that honored a remarkable group of local veterans.

The Davis and McDaniel Veterans Care Center held a centenarian birthday celebration, recognizing six resident military veterans who are 100 years old or older.

The event had cake, refreshments, and live music as staff, family members, and community supporters gathered to honor the veterans’ lives and service.

Officials said the celebration was designed not only to mark milestone birthdays but also to recognize the extraordinary contributions these veterans made to the country.