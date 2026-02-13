Local groups speak out amid potential for new gun control measures in Virginia

Virginia lawmakers are considering several gun control bills that could significantly impact firearm purchases and ownership in the Commonwealth, including an assault weapons ban and new licensing requirements.

House Bill 217, which would ban assault weapons and firearms with high-capacity magazines, is drawing particular scrutiny from gun rights advocates.

“It’s really an all-out attack on gun owners, and the ultimate end game of gun control is civilian disarmament,” said Philip Van Cleave, president of the Virginia Citizens Defense League.

State Sen. David Suetterlein (R-District 4), representing parts of Montgomery and Roanoke Counties, expressed concerns about the definition of assault weapons. “Every weapon by its very nature is an assault weapon. And so, when you try to define where it is, there gets to be lots of questions,” Suetterlein said.

Another significant proposal, Senate Bill 643, would require potential gun buyers to obtain a valid firearm purchaser license. The licensing process could include mandatory live-fire training, enhanced background checks, and waiting periods.

Van Cleave criticized the proposed licensing requirements, stating, “All of that stuff is to discourage people, and this permit to purchase is pretty bad. It’s going to be hard to find somebody that can offer the course.”

However, Helen Kyle, chairman of the Galax Democratic Committee, supports the stricter measures. “I don’t see the vast need to even have an assault weapon. All it leads to is mass destruction or mass shootings in school,” Kyle said. She drew parallels between firearm and vehicle operation, adding, “You have to have training to operate a vehicle. Why wouldn’t you want training to operate a firearm?”

While Suetterlein advocates for a different approach, saying, “I strongly support increased law enforcement and increased prosecution and penalties for those that misuse firearms and commit crimes with them,” Kyle maintains these laws focus on responsibility.

“If you are sensible and responsible, then you ought to have a right to possess those firearms. But with access comes responsibility,” Kyle said.

Most of the proposed bills require at least one more vote before reaching Governor Spanberger’s desk for consideration.

Gun Control Bills in General Assembly