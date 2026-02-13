Lynchburg City Council passes zoning law restricting abortion clinics

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg City Council recently enacted a controversial zoning ordinance that defines reproductive health care services as abortion services and restricts where these clinics can operate within the city. The new law, passed after a lengthy and heated public hearing, has divided the community, with supporters saying it protects neighborhoods and families, while opponents warn it could lead to legal challenges and accuse the council of political maneuvering.

The ordinance, approved by a 4-2 vote, aims to prevent abortion clinics from opening near sensitive areas such as schools, churches, parks, and places where children gather. Lynchburg Vice Mayor Curt Diemer explained, “We were mostly focused on where we didn’t want them to be, like at a school or a church or a place where children gather, parks, that kind of thing.” He added, “We didn’t want to ban it outright, we wanted to make sure they were appropriately zoned so they wouldn’t be in those places.”

A map illustrating the new restrictions shows that most of Lynchburg is off-limits for abortion clinics under the ordinance. Only certain areas, marked in purple, remain available, and even there, any proposed clinic would require special approval from the city council. To put it in perspective, no clinic is allowed within 1,000 feet of a local high school.

The public hearing lasted nearly five hours and was standing room only, with close to 70 people speaking. The majority, 58 people, supported the ordinance, arguing it protects families, children, and the character of neighborhoods. Consuela Mosley, a Lynchburg resident, voiced concerns about limited parenting resources, saying, “You have to think about some of the parents, the ages of the children, the medical situations, you have to look at all that.”

However, nine people spoke against the proposal, calling it a misuse of zoning laws and unnecessary since no abortion clinics currently plan to open in Lynchburg. Some critics view the ordinance as a political move. One opponent said, “The zoning ordinance is a thinly veiled attempt to ban clinics that provide abortion services throughout the city of Lynchburg.” Another added, “It does not ban abortion but it does restrict where abortion facilities can be located.”

The ordinance’s opponents warn that the city could face lawsuits soon after the amendment takes effect. Supporters, on the other hand, see it as a reasonable compromise that balances community concerns with legal rights. Vice Mayor Diemer stated, “We recognize that location matters,” while a council member opposing the amendment said, “I also oppose this zoning amendment wholeheartedly because it lacks transparency.”

This local issue reflects the broader, highly divisive debate over reproductive rights, with voters set to decide on related matters at the state level this fall.