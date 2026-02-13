Skip to main content
Man arrested following sexual assault of a minor in Nelson County

Photo of Maurice Wreckle Davis. (Copyright 2026 by Nelson County Sheriff's Office - All rights reserved.)

LOVINGSTON, Va. – A man was arrested following the sexual assault of a minor that occurred in Nelson County on Thursday, Nelson County Sheriff’s Office said.

NCSO said they were notified of a possible sexual assault of a juvenile on Thursday. They soon obtained and executed search warrants at a residence in the county.

As a result of the investigation, authorities said they arrested Maurice Wreckle Davis and charged him with the following:

  • Object sexual penetration
  • Sodomy

Davis is now being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail without bond.

