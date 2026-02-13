Skip to main content
Pittsylvania County deputy injured after vehicle runs off road during attempt to stop suspect

Virginia State Police car (WSLS 10)

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – A Pittsylvania County deputy was injured after his car ran off the roadway during an attempt to stop a violator, Virginia State Police said.

VSP said the single-vehicle crash occurred around 3:45 p.m. on Thursday on the 5700 block of Whitmell School Road in Danville. The deputy was attempting to stop a violator, when the car ran off the roadway and overturned into a field.

Authorities said he was taken to Baptist Hospital in North Carolina via helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.

This crash is still under investigation. We will update you with more information as it becomes available.

