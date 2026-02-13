Previewing the New River Polar Plunge, hosted by WSLS 10’s Edward Shaw

Valentine’s is a day for lovers, but it is also a day for jumping into a freezing cold river for a good cause.

Saturday, February 14th will be the New River Polar Plunge, a day where hundreds of people gather to jump into the New River for the benefit of Special Olympics.

WSLS 10 meteorologist Edward Shaw will be serving as the master of ceremonies of the event.

“A lot of all the proceeds that are involved, they’re going to end up going to Special Olympics itself, which again, {is} a great organization that really helps out with so many different communities in our area and then also just from a statewide and national standpoint,” Shaw said.

Last year, folks jumped into pools instead of the river due to debris from Hurricane Helene, but this year, people will be going back into the river.

“It’s going to be a little cold in the river at least, it’ll be warmer outside, but certainly looks like it’s going be a great event and for a great cause as well,” Shaw said.

There will be prizes for the best costumes and top fundraisers while heated changing tents will be available to help people warm-up.

Registration opens Saturday at 10:00 AM at Dudley’s Landing at Bisset Park in Radford and the festivities start at 12:30 PM. It costs $100 to take part in the plunge.

10 News is a longstanding, proud partner of the New River Polar Plunge!