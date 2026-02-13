WATCH: Venerable Monks arrive in Wytheville for Walk for Peace

Skip to main content
Greg Moore , 10 News

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – The walk for peace made a stop in Wytheville on Friday morning. It marks the day 111 for the Venerable Monks.

The monks arrived around 1 a.m. Friday morning at the Legacy Church in Wytheville, where they held a peace gathering; An estimated 700 people attended.

In their program, they not only spoke about their mission, but they also took time to answer questions from the community.

10 News Photojournalist Greg Moore was in Wytheville Friday morning and has reactions from both community members and the monks.

