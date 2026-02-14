Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
54º
Join Insider
Trending
Missing man found dead in Amherst County
Power mostly restored after vehicle crash impacts over 2,500 customers in Roanoke
The Current

Local News

Power mostly restored after vehicle crash impacts over 2,500 customers in Roanoke

Power outage/ electricity - lightbox KPRC (Copyright 2025 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

ROANOKE, Va.5:57 p.m. UPDATE:

APCo is reporting that the majority of the outages have been restored. There are only 184 customer outages in the area as of 5:57 p.m. on Saturday.

Recommended Videos

Original Story:

Over 2,500 customer outages have been reported in Roanoke following a vehicle accident that occurred in the area, Appalachian Power Company said.

APCo is reporting 2,525 customer outages as of 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, caused by a vehicle accident. The scene is being assessed.

For a full outage map and for the very latest updates on restoration, click here.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.