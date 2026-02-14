Power mostly restored after vehicle crash impacts over 2,500 customers in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – 5:57 p.m. UPDATE:

APCo is reporting that the majority of the outages have been restored. There are only 184 customer outages in the area as of 5:57 p.m. on Saturday.

Original Story:

Over 2,500 customer outages have been reported in Roanoke following a vehicle accident that occurred in the area, Appalachian Power Company said.

APCo is reporting 2,525 customer outages as of 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, caused by a vehicle accident. The scene is being assessed.

For a full outage map and for the very latest updates on restoration, click here.