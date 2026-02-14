Salem job fair aims to help local schools fill 500+ vacancies

SALEM, Va. – While it may be the middle of the school year, it’s never too early for local school districts to begin filling the more than 500 expected vacancies ahead of the next school year.

The Western Virginia Public Education Consortium brought together twelve local school systems to meet with potential candidates, continuing a decades-long tradition amid nationwide teaching shortages.

“Nothing’s more important than the impact these individuals make on the lives of children,” said Terry Arbogast, Executive Director of the Western Virginia Public Education Consortium.

The event aims to fill various positions including teachers, nurses, and librarians. “We’re trying to attract those individuals who have finished their student-teaching in the fall and attract those individuals who are going into student teaching in the spring,” Arbogast explained.

Craig County Public Schools, one of the participating districts, came into the event in fairly good shape, with only two vacancies to fill. “For us it’s really a chance to get out and meet people, sell our schools system and the benefits of Craig County Public Schools,” said Jason Wheeler, Superintendent of Craig County Public Schools.

Wheeler emphasized their primary criteria for candidates: “We’re looking for someone who loves kids first and foremost. Who’s passionate about working with youth.”

Among the attendees was Roanoke native Andrew Pence, who comes from a family of educators. “My dad, life-long teacher, just retired and my little sister is actually teaching his old class,” Pence said.

For Pence, the job fair provided an opportunity to explore his career options. “I’m looking to explore other options, maybe a teaching assistant job while I consider going back to school to get my certification to be a teacher,” he said.

The event showcases how local school systems are actively working to address staffing needs while maintaining high standards for education professionals in western Virginia.