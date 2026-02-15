Man Arrested After Covington Shooting

25-year-old James Clinton Hall of Covington was arrested in connection with the shooting that occurred on the 200 Block of E. Holly Street on February 11.

COVINGTON, VA – A 25-year-old Covington man has been arrested in connection with a shooting on East Holly Street in Covington.

Police say James Clinton Hall was taken into custody on February 14, around 5 p.m.

The arrest followed his release from LewisGale Hospital in Salem, where he had been receiving treatment for injuries sustained during the incident.

The shooting happened on the 200 block of East Holly Street in Covington.

Covington Police have not released additional details about what led to the incident.

Hall is currently being held without bond at the Alleghany Regional Jail.

He faces charges of malicious wounding, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

If you have information about the shooting, please contact Lieutenant Clark at 540-965-6333 or email policeinfo@covington.va.us.