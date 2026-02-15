Man enters guilty plea following distribution of CSAM in Rockbridge County

ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A man was sentenced in Rockbridge County on Wednesday for multiple charges following a child sexual abuse material case from early 2025, Rockbridge County Sheriff’s Office said.

RCSO said they were notified of a possible suspect in the area who was involved in the possession and distribution of CSAM in January 2025. Numerous files were identified and categorized by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children as follows:

18 – Apparent Child Pornography

4 – Confirmed Child Pornography

2 – Child Unclothed

1 – Exploitative

3 – Infant/Toddler

2 – Bondage/Sadism

Authorities said an extensive investigation ensued, which led to the arrest of 21-year-old Hayden Camden in Lexington at his place of employment. Multiple devices were later seized as evidence from his residence.

Camden was charged on 20 warrants related to the Production, Possession, and Distribution of Child Pornography.

On Feb. 11, 2026, Camden pleaded guilty and was convicted on the following charges:

1 count – First Offense Possession of Child Pornography

4 counts – Second or Subsequent Possession of Child Pornography

3 counts – First Offense Distribution of Child Pornography

2 counts – Second or Subsequent Distribution of Child Pornography

Camden was sentenced to 31 years of incarceration, with 20 years suspended, and will be required to register on the Virginia Sex Offender Registry.