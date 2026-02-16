Health benefits of outdoor runs in the winter weather

If you’re tired of working out at the gym this winter, you may want to consider going for a run outside instead.

The change in scenery can offer many health benefits! Here are some tips and benefits of braving the cold to get a few miles in.

Dr. Jessica Tomazic is a sports medicine physician at the Cleveland Clinic. She says running in the cold can help improve your muscle strength, increase endurance, and even aid in burning more calories. This is because your body has to work harder to keep you warm.

“I think for some of us, it can really help maybe with some of the mental health, right? Like keeping us well and happy when we don’t get as much sunlight or some of that warmth of those summertime days.” Dr. Jessica Tomazic, Cleveland Clinic

When running in the cold, though, remember to keep it slow - especially if there is still snow on the ground.

Also, remember to dress in layers. Your base layer should be a moisture-wicking fabric, followed by insulation, then an outer layer that is wind-resistant and waterproof.

“As far as footwear goes, you know, I think trail-type footwear may be a little bit better in the winter. You know you’re dealing with snow and ice, obviously you don’t have to deal with that in summertime settings, so you want to watch your traction out there. There are also things you can buy to put on your shoes to increase your traction.” Dr. Jessica Tomazic, Cleveland Clinic

Dr. Tomazic says if you have any previous injuries or underlying medical issues, it is important to consult with your physician before going on these cold outdoor runs.