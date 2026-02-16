How to celebrate Lunar New Year in Southwest Virginia

SOUTHWEST, Va. – As families across the world and Southwest Virginia prepare to welcome the Year of the Horse, one local international market is helping both Asian and non-Asian customers embrace Lunar New Year traditions.

Oasis World Market, the largest international grocery store within a two-hour radius of Blacksburg, has seen its aisles packed with shoppers preparing for the holiday celebrations.

“We pull customers from West Virginia, from Roanoke, from the New River Valley,” said Max Schuetz, who co-owns the market with his wife, Whitney.

The couple purchased the store 17 years ago and has since watched it grow from primarily serving immigrants and international students to becoming a cultural hub for the entire community.

Whitney Schuetz, who was born in southern China and grew up in San Francisco, maintains many traditional Lunar New Year customs in their family.

“We still follow a lot of the things my wife’s mom did,” Max Schuetz said. “The sweet rice cakes with eggs, we like to do those.”

The market has evolved with the region’s growing interest in international cuisine.

“People expanded outwards, and at this point, we get everybody coming in here because everybody wants a big diversity of foods,” Schuetz explained.

Traditional Lunar New Year foods carry symbolic meaning. Whole fish represents good fortune, while noodles symbolize longevity and prosperity. Dumplings, shaped like ancient Chinese gold ingots, represent wealth. The market stocks ingredients for both traditional feast preparation and simple celebratory meals.

This year, the store has seen an unprecedented surge in customers, with both Lunar New Year and Ramadan celebrations coinciding.

“It was packed. There were shopping carts everywhere,” Schuetz said.

For those new to Lunar New Year traditions, you can start with simple customs. Wearing red, considered a lucky color, and sharing red envelopes containing money are common practices. The market offers both traditional ingredients for elaborate feasts and ready-to-prepare options for those just beginning to explore the cuisine.

“If you’re in a dorm room or don’t have much space or time, we’ve got you covered,” Schuetz said. “But if you’re more ambitious and want to create your own stuff from scratch, we have those ingredients too.”

The first day of celebrations traditionally features meat dishes and whole fish, while New Year’s Day begins with vegetarian dishes.

“We’re selling a lot of tofu, tofu skins, things like that for the vegetarian dish for New Year,” Schuetz noted.

Several local organizations are hosting Lunar New Year events throughout the region:

• Radford University will host a free, family-friendly Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, February 21, from 2:00 to 5:00 PM in Kyle Hall. The event will feature cultural performances, face painting, and activities for all ages.

• Virginia Tech will host its annual Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, February 17, from 5:00 to 7:30 PM at Owens Hall in Blacksburg. The event features traditional performances, food, and cultural activities.

• The Taubman Museum of Art in Roanoke is holding a Lunar New Year Celebration on February 21, offering visitors a chance to experience traditional arts, crafts, and performances.

• Mountain Lake Lodge in Pembroke will present a special Chinese New Year Buffet as part of their “Freeze Your Glass Off” series on February 20.