Multiple injuries following multi-vehicle crash in Bedford

BEDFORD, Va. – Multiple people were injured due to a multi-vehicle crash that occurred in Bedford on Monday morning, Bedford Fire Department said.

BFD said they responded to the 2400 block of Centerville Road around 7:49 a.m. on Monday following reports of a “motor vehicle collision” with multiple injuries. Upon arrival, crews found multiple vehicles with heavy damage.

Authorities said they had to remove a door to one vehicle to help retrieve a patient with serious, but stable, injuries. Another patient with minor injuries was also transported for treatment.

The fire department said several other collisions were also reported this morning due to ice on the ground. They encouraged drivers to remain cautious in below-freezing weather, when black ice is a potential risk.