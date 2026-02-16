Spanberger announces grants to assist in restoration of brownfield sites various SWVA communities

(Bryan Woolston, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., speaks at a campaign rally on Nov. 4, 2023, Virginia Beach, Va. Spanberger has announced she will run in 2024 for Virginia governor. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced that multiple localities will receive grants to assist in the restoration of brownfield sites. This is part of the Virginia Brownfields Restoration and Economic Redevelopment Assistance Fund.

The VBAF grants cover the rehabilitation of these contaminated properties and the removal of hazardous substances and existing structures, as well as assisting with other site work.

“When the state assists Virginia’s localities in restoring existing properties, we can help attract new business, create more housing, and power regional economic development. Investing in the redevelopment of Virginia’s brownfield sites is paramount to building stronger communities that can attract top talent and significant economic investment. I look forward to seeing these projects come to life.” Governor Abigail Spanberger

The following SWVA localities have been awarded various amounts as part of the grant distribution:

Town of Buchanan ($94,500) : Remediation of contaminated soil at the former Buchanan Schoolhouse property to enable redevelopment into a mixed-use development featuring 12-14 apartments and several commercial spaces.

Town of Floyd ($262,500): Remediation of asbestos-containing material in a former apparel manufacturing building, enabling redevelopment into mixed-use projects with commercial and residential development

Six other counties around the Commonwealth have also been awarded grants:

Clarke County ($317,298) : Remediation of lead-based paint in a former Department of Corrections building to promote development of the site into an industrial park located five miles from the inland port

Town of Waynesboro ($250,000) : Remediation of lead-based paint and asbestos-containing material at the former General Wayne Hotel to support redevelopment into 38 workforce housing units

Mecklenburg County ($240,450) : Remediation of the former Park View High School supporting redevelopment into a 90-unit residential complex to support local workforce housing needs

City of Hampton ($207,000) : Asbestos-containing material abatement at the former Pembroke High School, allowing for the expansion of the YMCA, including classrooms for teen and adult learning

Henrico County ($120,000) : Asbestos-containing material abatement at the former Best Products Headquarters building as part of the larger Green City mixed use and entertainment development

Town of New Market ($99,000): Remediation of asbestos-containing material in the town community center, allowing the center to be redeveloped into a mixed-use project featuring apartments developed to address workforce housing

In addition, six other local applicants received $50,000 in assessment and planning grants from the Virginia Economic Development Partnership and the Department of Environmental Quality: