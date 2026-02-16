Suspect wanted for attempting to use counterfeit $50 bills in Buena Vista stores

The Buena Vista Police Department is searching for a suspect who attempted to pass counterfeit $50 bills at Dollar General and CVS.

On Sunday around 11:30 a.m., police got reports that a man was trying to pay with counterfeit $50 bills at both stores on Midland Trail in Buena Vista.

He didn’t get any merchandise and ran off. Police say he might have left in a white car, but they don’t know the make or model. He was last seen heading west on East Midland Trail.

The man is about 6 feet tall and weighs around 185 pounds. He was wearing a tan zip-up jacket, a dark shirt, black pants, light-colored sneakers, and a knit hat with big “New Orleans” style lettering.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of this individual or this incident is asked to contact the Rockbridge County 911 Center at 540-261-6171.