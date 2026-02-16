Why is gas so expensive in Roanoke? Local gas prices jump in the past week

ROANOKE, Va. – Under-inflated

In the past week alone, local prices have increased by more than six cents, though prices remain nearly a dollar lower than in 2023.

“No matter what the gas prices are, you just have to pay it. I wish gas was cheaper,” said Peter Siepert, who is moving to Virginia.

For residents like India Basham of Roanoke County, who drives a lot for school and work, the increase is particularly challenging. “I work two jobs and I go to school so I travel a lot and it would help me if it was lower,” she said.

Multiple Factors Influence Price Changes

AAA spokesperson Morgan Dean points to several factors affecting gas prices, including foreign affairs, weather, and seasonal changes.

“As we’re coming out of the wintertime, we transition from winter blend gasoline to summer blend gasoline that usually involves a several cent climb just because it’s more expensive to produce the summer blend,” Dean explained.

While current unrest in Venezuela has had minimal impact on local gas prices, Dean notes that tensions between the U.S. and Middle Eastern nations could significantly affect oil prices.

Finding the Best Deals

Of the gas stations in our area who don’t require a membership, the Murphy station at Valley View Walmart currently offers the lowest prices at $2.47 per gallon — 30 cents below the area average.

Dean suggests drivers can save money by avoiding gas stations near interstates. “Driving a couple of miles away from the interstate can really save them some money because you’re not paying for that prime piece of property that may have a very high rent to it right there next to the interstate,” he said.

Tips for Saving on Gas

Dean recommends several strategies for reducing fuel costs:

Using loyalty cards

Maintaining proper tire inflation

Shopping around for better prices

“Under-inflated means more of the tires hitting against roadway, that actually takes a little bit more work out of that engine to move that car forward,” Dean noted.