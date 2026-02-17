Canadian man arrested after multi-agency child sexual abuse material investigation involving Lynchburg police

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced that it had arrested a 22-year-old Canadian man following an investigation that included the Halifax Integrated Criminal Investigation Division in Canada and Canada Border Services.

As part of the CSAM investigation, LPD arrested Cole Gorrill of Prince Edward Island, Canada, in Lynchburg on Feb. 6

Gorril was charged with the following and is being held without bond:

§ 18.2-374.1:1 - Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography

§ 18.2-374.3 - Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Brown at (434) 455-6132. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 798-5900 or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.