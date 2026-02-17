Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
64º
Join Insider
Trending
22-year-old woman dies in Franklin County crash
Spanberger announces grants to assist in restoration of brownfield sites various SWVA communities
Tractor-trailer crash on US-220 in Roanoke County causing delays
Iconic Blacksburg bar Hokie House secures future through building purchase
Generative AI in academia: How Virginia Tech professors are approaching GenAI in 2026
The Current

Local News

Canadian man arrested after multi-agency child sexual abuse material investigation involving Lynchburg police

Gorrill (Courtesy of BrJ) (BRRJ2026)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department announced that it had arrested a 22-year-old Canadian man following an investigation that included the Halifax Integrated Criminal Investigation Division in Canada and Canada Border Services.

As part of the CSAM investigation, LPD arrested Cole Gorrill of Prince Edward Island, Canada, in Lynchburg on Feb. 6

Recommended Videos

Gorril was charged with the following and is being held without bond:

  •  § 18.2-374.1:1 - Possession, reproduction, distribution, solicitation, and facilitation of child pornography 
  • § 18.2-374.3 - Use of communications systems to facilitate certain offenses involving children 

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact Detective Brown at (434) 455-6132. Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Central Virginia Crime Stoppers by calling (888) 798-5900 or by using the P3 Tips mobile app.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.