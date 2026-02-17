Major Volvo plant investment underway in New River Valley

DUBLIN, Va. – Volvo Trucks is investing hundreds of millions of dollars to modernize its New River Valley plant, a move that goes beyond just new machines. This major upgrade aims to secure jobs and keep Southwest Virginia competitive in the evolving trucking industry.

Last year, the plant faced a difficult period with 350 layoffs. But now, the story is one of comeback and growth. The modernization includes state-of-the-art equipment and automation designed to boost efficiency and meet rising demand.

Cecilia Carlsson, director of marketing and brand communications for Volvo Trucks of America, explained, “Its production start of the new VNR, that is our truck for regional haul, city distribution, it’s part of a big investment program here in North America.”

The plant’s expansion is already bringing workers back. About 50 to 70 employees who were laid off have returned, signaling that Volvo’s investment is paying off for the community.

Carlsson added, “Our dealer network across the U.S. has invested 1 billion dollars in their facilities. It really shows that we’re on a journey here and that will have an impact on the people here in Virginia with hopefully more job opportunities as we go forward.”

Ramona Andrews, a Volvo team facilitator, highlighted the broader economic benefits, saying, “It’s going to be able to help with all the economic here because it will continue to help with jobs, not just here within the plant but within the area too.”

This modernization is about more than just machines; it’s about bringing stability and hope back to Southwest Virginia. With this investment, Volvo is not only protecting local jobs but also boosting the region’s economy, ensuring it remains a hub for manufacturing excellence.