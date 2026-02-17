Precautionary boil water notice issued for City of Danville

DANVILLE, Va. – A boil water notice has been issued for the entire city of Danville.

Authorities are urging residents to use boiled or bottled water for drinking, making beverages, preparing food, and making ice until further notice. This precaution helps kill bacteria and other organisms in the water, ensuring your tap water is safe to drink.

To boil water, bring it to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, then let it cool before using. You can also use bottled water.

If you can’t boil your tap water, city officials say you can disinfect it with liquid household bleach. Use bleach that is recently purchased, free of additives and scent, and contains at least 5.25% hypochlorite. Public health officials recommend adding 8 drops of bleach, or about 1/4 teaspoon, to each gallon of water. Stir the water and let it stand for at least 30 minutes before use.

During the notice, your water may look cloudy or muddy and may have lower or no pressure. Crews are working to repair a water main. After repairs and flushing, a water sample will be tested. Testing can take up to 48 hours before the boil water notice can be lifted.

For updates, call 434-799-6473.

Please remember, not following the boil water notice could lead to stomach or intestinal illness.